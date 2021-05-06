Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for Sunbird Hotels employees

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has told employees that they must get vaccinated, saying unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to go to work.

This is according to a May 5 memo which the company has sent out to employees.

The company’s Chief Human Capital and Development Officer argue in the memo that unvaccinated people pose a big risk to fellow employees, guests and other clients.

“If you are not vaccinated, it means you cannot come to work. Everyone must have the first dose of vaccination by Monday, May 24, 2021.

“Beyond this date, no one will be allowed to come to work without the vaccination certificate,” reads part of the memo.

The Chief Human Capital and Development Officer has advised workers who cannot get vaccinated on the advice of a doctor to produce a written proof from a government authorized doctor.

Sunbird owns several hotels and resorts across the country. They include Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Nkopola Lodge, Sunbird Livingstonia Beach, Sunbird Ku Chawe and Sunbird Lilongwe. The company also employs hundreds of workers.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has maintained that the vaccine is voluntary.

Malawi has vaccinated over 300,000 people since March.