Two fishermen missing on Lake Malawi

A search operation has been launched to find two fishermen who have gone missing after their boat capsized on Lake Malawi in Mangochi.

Eastern Region Police Headquarters, Assistant Public Relations Officer Sergeant Tionge Kayenda has confirmed.

He said the boat capsized yesterday on Lake Malawi due to heavy easterlies locally known as Mwera winds. The incident happened around Boadzulu Island in the district which is in Southern Region of the country.

Kayenda has identified the two as Lakson Mapulanga from Mwanyama Village and Edward Manyozo from Makawa Village, both in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

The incident comes days after two fishermen also went missing when their fishing boat capsized on Lake Malawi at Chizumulu Island in the Northern Region.

The two went missing on Sunday, May 2 at night and their bodies were found in a decomposed state yesterday.

Police Officer In-Charge for Likoma district Superintendent Active Mkandawire said the fishermen drowned after their boat capsized due to strong wind. In their team, four managed to swim to the shore