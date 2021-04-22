Karonga washed away bridge: Two people killed

Two people have died after their vehicle plunged into Kyungu River from a section where Kyungu Bridge has been washed away.

Karonga police spokesperson Enock Livason has confirmed the death of the two saying the vehicle which the two was using was discovered at around 9am this morning.

It is believed that the two people did not know that the bridge had been washed away and they drove across the damaged spot last night only for their vehicle to fall onto the river.

Livasoni said two are Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Immigration officers who were working at Songwe border. Their bodies have since been found by the rescue team that is on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Roads Authority has engaged Zhejiang Construction Communications Company (ZCCC) to fix the damaged bridge.

Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Matapa said they want the damaged part fixed within 24 hours so that the section should be opened to traffic.

The bridge is on the M1 road, about nine kilometres from the Malawi-Tanzania Border. The damage which happened on Wednesday due to heavy rains has disrupted transportation of goods. On Thursday morning there were long queues of tankers from either sides of the road.

Vice President Saulos Chilima is expected to visit the site this afternoon.