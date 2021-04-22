Three TTCs to be completed this year

Ministry of Education says construction of Teacher’s Training Colleges in Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa will be completed this year.

According to the Ministry, general progress across all the three TTCs is at 85%, with furniture, ICT equipment, metal work and woodwork equipment procured and delivered.

On Wednesday, Vice President Rt. Hon. Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima visited Rumphi Teachers’ Training College to appreciate progress of construction works as it nears completion.

Chilima commended progress of the construction works.

He, however, implored architects and planners to look at improving on designs on future projects that should encompass modernity that among others includes constructing multistorey buildings to conserve space as well as have beautiful, modern structures.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the TTC took place in 2011 and was presided over by the then Education Minister Peter Mutharika. However, onstruction of the TTC started after 2015 when Mutharika was President of Malawi.

The total project cost for the three TTCs is US$42 million (K33 billion), including cost of supervision, and procurement of education equipment and furniture.

Buildings constructed include classroom blocks, science laboratories and Information Communication Technology (ICT) blocks, library, lecture theatres, workshops, admin block, audio visual building, special needs block, multipurpose hall, kitchen, student recreation centre, 20 hostels, 45 staff houses, and associated external works.

Each Teacher Training College (TTC) will have capacity to accomodate 600 student teachers.