Police officers plant trees in Zomba

Eastern Region female law enforcers have planted 200 trees along Likangala River in Zomba.

The tree planting exercise was led by Eastern Region Commissioner, Happy Mkandawire, who is also the patron for the group.

Speaking during the exercise, Mkandawire commended the network for the initiative.

He said that the network was initiated to help female law enforcers achieve their aspirations and also help the females to be on the same page with male counterparts in career progression.

“The effects of climate change are being felt everywhere today hence the need to plant more trees and nurture them in order to combat land degradation,” said Mkandawire.

He added that law enforcers are not only charged to safeguard life and property but also engage in other social responsibilities including tree planting.

Present at the function was Director for leadership, environment and development LEAD, Professor Sosten Chiotha, who also hailed the initiative.

The chairperson for the network, Superintendent Josophine Chigawa applauded all the departments that helped and assured them that her fellow officers are eager to engage in any activities which enhance community development.

The planted trees were donated by Forestry Research institute of Malawi Zomba branch, National Herbrim and Botanical gardens.

The Eastern Region Police women networking comprises of Zomba, Machinga, Balaka, Mangochi and Monkey-Bay police stations.