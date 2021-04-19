Fired Labour Minister surprised at being named in audit report

Former Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo says he has moved on following his firing on Sunday but he has expressed surprise that he was named in the Covid-19 audit report.

Kandodo spoke to the local media today, a day after President Lazarus Chakwera fired him from his ministerial position. Kandodo used K614,000 Covid-19 funds for allowances for his trip to South Africa.

During the interview, he said he has accepted the president’s decision to drop him from cabinet.

“This is not a contracted job; one can be fired anytime. I have accepted and I have moved on. I am a Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central West Constituency and I will be serving my Constituency,” said Kandodo.

He, however, expressed surprise at being named in the report saying he thought the issue had been dealt with.

According to Kandodo, when auditors went to the ministry, officials presented auditors with documents showing that the money which was borrowed had been refunded in November.

“Before the auditors left, they assured my officials that the issue had been resolved,” said Kandodo.

Chakwera when announcing the firing of the minister yesterday said Kandodo’s usage of the funds means that the money was unavailable for its intended purpose when it was needed most.

“I cannot have in my cabinet any individual who either spend money budgeted for one thing on something else, or do not ask tough questions to ensure that the money they are spending on something was budgeted for that purpose,” said Chakwera.