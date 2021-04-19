Commentators suggest death penalty for thieves who steal public funds

Some irate social media commentators are suggesting that looters of public funds ought to be killed as one way of deterring would-be thieves.

“These thieves ceases to have right to life. They must be killed in public view, at a stadium. The event must be aired live on national television. Imprisonment is not enough for these devil incarnates,” ranted Eustice Mchulu in a Malawi views forum on WhatsApp.

“Spare the rod, spoil the child. Thieves must be wiped out. They’re heartless. Evil. They deserve death,” echoed Fredrick Saka in commenting on President Lazarus Chakwera’s address posted on a forum on WhatsApp.

According to the irate commentators, it’s becoming a norm for some greedy public servants to be enriching themselves through thievery.

“The only way to deal with this vice, once and for all, is shooting the thieves. Enough is enough,” suggested another commentator.

“After slaughtering them,” Joyful Mwale, another commentator, suggested. “Government must confiscate all their properties.

The suggestions come amid revelations that some civil servants and politicians ganged up and looted the MK6.2 billion meant for the fight against Coronavirus.

The leaked audit report, in possession of this publication, shows that almost 50% of the money ended up in people’s pockets without being accounted for.

Some notable public figures named in the report include ministers and other senior government officials.

The scam repeats other public looting scandals, including, but not limited to Cashgate which saw people feasting on public money at capital hill, in Lilongwe.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, ranked high on the corruption index as one of the most corrupt sovereign states.

On Sunday, president Lazarus Chakwera stressed that his administration will not relent in cracking down on everyone stealing public resources.

He urged government lawyers and the Judiciary to expedite cases involving looting of public resources.