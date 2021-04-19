Covidgate arrests rise to 31

Police have arrested 12 more suspects over abuse of Ccovid-19 funds, taking the number of arrested suspects to 31.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

He said the suspects include Ellard Naming’ona and three others from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship services; Samuel Nankhuni and Deogratious M’mana from the Ministry of Information; Steve Vinkhumbo from the Department of Disability and Elderly Affairs; Beatrice Maluwa from the Ministry of Gender and Abubakar Nkhoma from Mangochi Municipal Council.

According to Kadadzera, MPS detectives are still on the ground and more arrests will follow.

Fourteen people were arrested yesterday and the number rose to 19 this morning. The arrests follow an audit report by the National audit Office which revealed that millions of Kwacha meant for Covid-19 were misused and stolen.