Chakwera preaches at business summit: ‘God’s model woman is entrepreneurial’

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday preached at a business women summit, saying God’s model woman is entrepreneurial.

The Malawi leader presided over the official launch of Business Women Summit under theme “Realising Gender Responsive Procurement and Smart Inclusive Financing”.

In his speech, Chakwera used Proverbs 31 to inspire the businesswomen, saying the chapter talks about a virtuous woman.

Verse 13 says “She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands”, and according Chakwera it means she is in agro-business.

According to Chakwera, verse 14 which says “She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar”, means the virtuous woman is into import and exports.

The Malawi leader added that verse 15 which says “She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family and portions for her female servants”, means she is a breadwinner

On Verse 16 it says “She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard”, and according to Chakwera it means she is a smart investor.

“As you can see ladies of the marketplace, God is rooting out for your success in business. And if God is for you, who can be against you,” said Chakwera.