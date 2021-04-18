Covidgate: 14 people arrested

Malawi Police have arrested 14 people suspected to have abused money meant for Covid-19 response.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Kadadzera said the 14 include Prince Mtelera who is Administration Officer in the Office of the President and Cabinet and Mzati Nkolokosa (pictures) who is a former Director of Information.

Others are Commissioner for Immigration Department Mrs Prudenciana Makalamba and Pest Chem 1B director Martin Mainja.

“Ten more have been arrested from the district councils of Blantyre, Zomba, Machinga, Ntcheu, Dedza and Salima. Police detectives are on the ground and more arrests are imminent,” said Kadadzera.

He said the suspects face various charges include theft by public servants.

The suspects were named in the audit report on the K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds. The report by the National Audit Office revealed that million of Kwacha meant for the fight against the pandemic were misused or stolen.

Speaking tonight on the audit report, President Lazarus Chakwera urged the Judiciary to expedite cases involving the Covidgate suspects.

“Anyone who steals public funds is a traitor to this country. It’s sad that there are public servants and private citizens are willing to defraud their country in order to get rich. If you are in that, you can count me and my administration among your enemies because I will fight you.