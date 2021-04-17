Supreme Court Judge Potani involved in accident

Supreme Court Judge Healey Potani is in hospital after being involved in an accident on the M1 road in Blantyre.

The car crash occurred at 17 miles on the M1 road near Matindi in Blantyre.

Chileka Police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza said Potani was driving from the earth road into the main road when a coaster registration number MH 6762 hit the judges’ car registration number JUD 7/MG 595 AK.

Potani was take to Mlambe Hospital following the accident.

Registrar of the High Court, Gladys Gondwe, has told the local media Potani was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he is being treated.

Pictures of the vehicle Potani was using shows that its bonnet has been damaged.

Potani was one of the Judges who presided over the Presidential Elections case from 2019 to February 2020.

He says are yet to release the finer details of the accident but confirmed Judge Potani and others were immediately taken to Mlambe hospital.