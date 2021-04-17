Chakwera creating one million poor people – Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika has lambasted the Lazarus Chakwera administration saying it is creating one million poor people instead of one million jobs.

Mutharika spoke today at a press briefing held at his private residence in Mangochi.

The Former Malawi leader said since Chakwera took over, poverty has been increasing and prices of electricity as well as commodities such as sugar are also rising.

He noted that Chakwera promised to create one million jobs but the president is now creating one million poor people.

“The government has no direction and the economy is getting worse.

“We are moving backwards instead of moving forward,” said Mutharika.

He then called on the government to adopt good policies and to tell Malawians how it is going improve the economy.

Asked if he thinks the Malawi Congress Party is capable of resolving the economic problems Malawi is facing, Mutharika said it is yet to be seen.

“The MCP has not given an impression that they are capable of running the economy. They promised jobs but no single job has been created, the kwacha is unstable and people are losing jobs as companies are closing.

“They need to stabilise the Kwacha and create jobs. The only way to create jobs is by improving conditions for the private sector to grow because government does not create jobs, other than employing civil servants,” he said.

He, however, said that he wishes Chakwera well and is always ready to support the president.

Mutharika who ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 said he took over after the economy had collapsed. He added that his administration was the first Malawi to run without donor support and also faced floods but managed to stabilize the Kwacha and reduce inflation.