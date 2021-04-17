Gomezgani Chirwa late goal saves Bullets

Gomezgani Chirwa’s late strike secured three points for Nyasa Big Bullets in a Super League game against Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.

The game was played on a waterlogged pitch and the football wasn’t attractive to watch but Hammers took control in the first half. However, the home side failed to convert the few chances they had.

In the second half, the two teams also failed to break the deadlock for over 45 minutes.

But as the seven minutes of added time were going towards the end, Chirwa found the back of the net to give Bullets all three points.

Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa said the condition of the pitch changed their game plan as they like to build play from the back other than hitting long balls forward.

“But I am happy that the boys managed to contain that and could even manage to pass balls behind the opposition defence. Today there was team effort in order for us to win the game, we are still jellying up and we will start scoring goals,” said Pasuwa.

Hammers coach Etson Kadenge said his boys played well compared to the last two games which they also lost.

“Bullets took advantage of our right hand side where they used to penetrate. You can see we changed compared to the last two games. There is no excuse as we were both using the same surface,” said Kadenge.

Patrick Banda of Ekwendeni Hammers was voted Man of the match.

Bullets now have 22 points from 11 games played and are on third position while Ekwendeni Hammers still have 19 points from 12 games played. They are on position four.