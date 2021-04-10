Govt given 48hrs to resolve teachers’ strike

A human rights organization, Liu la Munthu (LLM), has given the Malawi government 48 hours ultimatum to resolve the teachers’ stay away claiming it is violating learners’ right to education.

The development comes as teachers in the country are still boycotting their duties following government’s failure to provide all teachers with Personal Protective Equipment in form of cash as per TUM and government agreement last month.

The situation got ugly this week as reports indicate that government is planning to take a court injunction restraining teachers from proceeding with the stay away a development which according to some groups, will fuel the impasse.

Through a press statement, this newly registered human rights organization, Liu la Munthu, has said that it is very worrisome that government is failing to protect learners’ right to education as prescribed by the constitution of the country.

In the statement which has been signed by the Executive Director Reverend Abraham David, secretary Desire Nqimezi Tembo and the national coordinator Bauleni Frank, Liu La Munthu believes the issue could have been resolved way back only that government has been reluctant.

The organization has further warned that if government will keep on watching learners’ right to education being violated in this way or the other, the country’s education system might be in disrepair citing this year’s poor MSCE examination results as an example.

LLM has since given government two days to find a lasting solution to the disagreement adding that failing which, the organization will take an action in making sure that learners are enjoying their right to education.

“It is a fact that our constitution under section 25 guarantees the right to education and the government is, in this regard, principally the duty bearer. It, therefore, has an obligation to ensure that the right to education is not violated.

“We, therefore, demand the government to resolve the disagreement with the teachers within 48 hours. Failure to do so will force us to take further action,” reads part of the LLM statement.

The organization said students have already been exposed to prolonged holidays due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic and that such absence from School has had a negative impact on students especially girls hence no need of a farther break.

Concurrently, Youth and Society (YAS) has threatened to seek legal redress and hold demonstrations if government and Teachers Union of Malawi fail to resolve their difference as soon as possible.

According to YAS Programs Manager Amos Simwela revealed the stay away is affecting innocent children whose absolute right to education is provided for in the Constitution.

On Friday, the Lilongwe Industrial Relations Court has adjourned to Monday next week an interparty hearing between Teachers Union of Malawi and Government on the matter.