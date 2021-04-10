Devotion:  Get right thoughts

Proverbs 23:7 “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.”

Thoughts make you. You are a reflection of what you think. The scripture above says as the man thinks, so is he. If they think defeat, they are already defeated. If they think like David that Goliath will die, they have achieved. Jesus even says in Matthews 5:28 “but I tell you that everyone who gazes at a woman to lust after her has committed adultery with her already in his heart.”

Paul purposed in his heart in Philippians 4:13 by declaring “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Jesus gave us a good way of programming the mind and heart in Mark 9:23 by declaring “All things are possible to him who believes.”

Stop thinking it’s not possible. When you think it’s not possible you switch off all thinking faculties. Instead earn to ask yourself HOW CAN I MAKE IT POSSIBLE. That will open you to more ideas as you explore more ways to make it possible.

Have a right mind. Think positives. Quit thinking negatives. Feed on the Word of God and develop a new way of thinking.

Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things.”

Additional scriptures: Gen 11:6 “And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.”

Confession

All things are possible because I am a person of faith. I think positives. I refuse to think defeat because I am a victor. I am a child of God and therefore I move from victory to another victory. In Jesus Name.