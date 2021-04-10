Game, City Mall, Chichiri Shopping Mall to have Covid-19 vaccination centres this weekend

Health authorities in Lilongwe and Blantyre have established additional Covid-19 vaccination centres which are open this weekend and the authorities have urged Malawians to go and get vaccinated.

In Lilongwe, vaccination sites open this weekend are Area 18 health centre, Area 25 health centre, Bingu National stadium, Bwaila hospital, City Mall, Game complex, Likuni hospital, Partners in hope hospital, Nathenje health centre, Chileka health centre, Mitundu Community hospital, Maula prison, Kang’oma health centre and Kawale health centre.

In Blantyre, a vaccination site has been opened from today at Chichiri Shopping Mall. The site will close on Monday and will be running from 9AM to 4PM.

Other sites in Blantyre include Gateway, Blantyre DHO, Limbe, Mlambe, Lirangwe, Chileka, Chilomoni, Zingwangwa, Mpemba, Ndirande, Kadidi, Bangwe, South Lunzu, Kameza, St Vincent, Mdeka, Bangwe Madina, Ndirande Madina and Shifa Health Centre.

Director of Health and Social Service Gift Kawalazira has since urged people above the age of 18 to go and get the jab.

The country has administered 193,627 of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine since the rollout of the vaccination programe.

Malawi has recorded 33,779 Coronavirus cases including 1,126 deaths and 31,239 recoveries. There are currently 1,280 active cases.