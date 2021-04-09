Karonga United to hire Victor Mphande

Super League side Karonga United is looking to hire Malawi Women National Team Goalkeeper trainer Victor Mphande.

According to United General Secretary Ramzy Simwaka, Mphande is currently helping the side but the club wants to hire him.

“That’s true that Victor Mphande is with Karonga United and we are still in the process of hiring him but surely at the end of next week he will be part of the United panel as goalkeeper trainer.

“We feel we were lacking experience in goalkeeping that’s why we thought it wise to have someone who can help us better,” said Simwaka.

Mphande’s first game helping Karonga United was last weekend when the team played against Mafco game at Karonga stadium.

“I am now with Karonga United helping them and if all goes well I will be part of the team,” he said.

Mphande who is also the Malawi Women’s National Team goalkeeper trainer was recently working with Mzuzu Warriors. He previously worked with Chitipa United.

Karonga United will play TN Stars on Saturday before meeting Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday in the Tnm Super League. The team is currently on position 9 with 12 points from 10 games so far played.