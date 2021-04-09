Prince Philip dies aged 99

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”, said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history. They married in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The Duke, born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, visited Malawi back in 1979 with Queen Elizabeth.

His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.

His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

No official details have been released yet about the Duke’s funeral arrangements.

“It is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes” reported Sky News.

The Queen will sign off the final plans in the coming days.

May he Rest In Peace