Group Village Headman nabbed for raping 3 children

Police at Mponela in Dowa district have arrested Group Village Headman Kawere aged 34 for raping three girls on separate occasions.

Mponela police station publicist inspector Kaitano Lubrino said Group Village Kawere whose name is Gwetsani Kasomphe had been on the run after committing the offence in 2017. He was arrested on April 4, 2021.

“On July 14, 2017, an 11-year-old girl reported that together with her friends from the same village she had on several occasions been defiled by Gwetsani.

“She said that the village chief used to give them money ranging from K75 to K200 each time he had sexual intercourse,” said Lubrino.

Lubrino further said that the issue was unearthed after a certain villager (name withheld) came across Gwetsani raping one of the victims who later informed her parents.

“Upon being interrogated it was when the victim mentioned her two more friends who were also defiled by the same village chief,” he said.

The development prompted parents to report the issue at Mponela Police Station where investigations were instituted. The victims were referred to Mponela Rural Hospital for tests.

Kasomphe who hails from Kawere Village in the area of T/A Mponela in Dowa will appear before court soon to answer charges of defilement contravening Section 138 of the Penal Code.