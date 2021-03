Unknown people have murdered Stantin Mchulu, a CCAP church Reverend stationed at Kamalambo Church around Jenda trading center.

According to Mzimba police, Reverend Mchulu was stabbed on the back at his home near church premises in the wee hours of sunday 21 March 2021.

Rev Mchulu was pronounced dead on arrival at Jenda Health Center where he had been rushed.

Meanwhile police in the district have launched a man hunt for the people who murdered him.