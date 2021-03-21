Opinion: Fighting Covid-19 with ‘Toy Guns’

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

In the recent past, Malawi buried some of great sons and daughters who succumbed to Coronavirus pandemic; May Their Souls Continue Resting in the Bossom of Our Dear Lord.

The aim of this piece is not to remind ‘Mother Malawi’ names of productive people it has lost due to the pandemic, but rather calling for comedians parading as politicians to stop exposing innocent citizens to the third wave, which l understand will be dangerous.

The conduct of some politicians ahead of the by-elections in some constituencies across the country leaves a lot to be desired. It is very disheartening to see hundreds upon hundreds of people attending a campaign rally without following the social distance rule.

What bothers me most is that most of the citizens patronizing such campaign rallies do not even bother to put on face masks as required by the laws of the land; after all, why should they put on masks when the one inviting them is not putting it.

All this is happening in full view of the so called law enforcers, who are entrusted by the constitution to enforce anti-Covid-19 laws, Ofcourse they can’t enforce them on their political ‘masters’ or else they should prove me wrong.

The act by the power hungry ‘parasites’ of politicians if not monitored and checked, Mother Malawi will continue to lose its productive sons and daughters due to this pandemic.

Not long ago, the state president Reverend Lazarus Chakwera in one of the covid-19 televised address said: “Many of us relaxed our vigilance against the virus and now we are paying the price”

Yes, we paid the price for not following the measures- and for sure we will also pay heavy debts during the third wave for failing to learn from our past mistake, what a sorry state we are.

Let’s be serious for once in fighting the pandemic. Using ‘Toy Guns’ in fighting Coronavirus will not help, let’s all observe Coronavirus Preventive Guidelines, Let the laws be applied accordingly.

Lastly, the vaccine is here, let’s go and take our jab…. Kufa Saferana!