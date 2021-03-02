Reserve Bank of Malawi Mzuzu branch ‘for sale’

A contractor is looking to sell the K18.4 billion Mzuzu Branch of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

RBM has since applied for High Court order to restrain the contractor, David Chidyaonga of DDC Designs, from selling the building, according to a published report.

DCC Designs was a member of NDDC Consortium which was hired in 2006 to supervise construction of its Mzuzu Branch.

The contractor claims that the bank has failed to settle a contract bill for the works hence the plan to sell the building.

However, RBM spokesperson Onelie Nkuna said the bank had a contract with NDCC and it settled the bill.

Nkuna claimed that, upon completion of the project, the bank settled its account in full with NDDC Consortium.

“You may wish to note that the bank did not have a contract with DDC Designs but, rather, with a consortium called NDDC Consortium for which Mr David Chidyaonga was a member (trading as DDC designs),” Nkuna said.

RBM’s application for an injunction which was filed on February 12 is expected to be heard in court on March 11.

The bank wants the injunction to prohibit the contractor from “taking any steps to effect the sale process of the claimant’s Mzuzu Branch building/premises and making any form of communication to the claimant on the purported claim of sole ownership of its Mzuzu Branch and or any issues relating to the intellectual property rights in the designs of the Claimant’s Mzuzu Branch.”