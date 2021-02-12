Illovo donates to Kasinthula isolation Center

Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated assorted items worth K40 million to Kasinthula COVID-19 Isolation Center in Chikwawa.

The company made the donation on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 through the Chikwawa district hospital. The donated items include building materials as well as patient monitoring and supporting equipment.

Delivering his speech at the donation ceremony, Illovo Sugar General Manager for Nchalo Estate, Geof Trott, said the donation is to alleviate some of the challenges facing the isolation center.

He said the fight against the pandemic is everyone’s responsibility hence there is need to join hands in this fight so that it should be won.

“It is our hope that these items will in some small way alleviate some of the shortages at the isolation center and allow for provision of better care to COVID-19 patients.

“We thank the district medical team once again for all the hard work they are putting into caring for the Chikwawa communities including assistance being rendered to our medical teams,” said Trott.

He further said that the management team at Nchalo remains fully committed to playing its role in ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 19 preventive measures.

Reacting to the donation, Director of Health and Social Services for Chikwawa Dr Stallin Zimkanda commended the company saying the donation is timely.

He, however, blamed social media users for being carriers of fake news in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic a development which he said has a bit compromised the fight against the pandemic.

He has since urged the public to desist from sharing fake news about the pandemic

“The fake news has prompted many people to stop trusting the medical personnel. COVID-19 Isolation centres are units for recovery and not death as others are speculating,” said Zimkanda.

As of February 9, Chikwawa district had registered 200 cumulative COVID-19 cases, 132 recoveries and 15 deaths.