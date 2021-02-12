K6.2 billion scandal: Law professor faults Director of Prosecutions

Law Professor Edge Kanyongolo has faulted Director of Public Prosecutions for issuing orders to the Inspector General of Police over the K6.2 billion scandal.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the DPP Steven Kayuni had written Inspector General of Police George Kainja ordering him to institute criminal investigations into the mismanagement of the Covid-19 funds.

Kayuni confirmed to the local media that he had written the letter.

But Chancellor College law professor Edge Kanyongolo says Kayuni’s office does not have powers to issue orders to the Malawi police chief.

“Since when does the DPP have legal authority to ‘order’ the IG to conduct an investigation,” said Kanyongolo in a tweet.

The K6.2 billion was released by the Lazarus Chakwera administration in August for the national Covid-19 response.

Malawians have been demanding detailed expenditure reports for the funds as they question some of the allocations which include K60 million for facilitating meetings and K185 million for public awareness.

For weeks, Covid-19 clusters have been failing to release the expenditure reports amid reports that about 50 percent of the funds were used for allowances.