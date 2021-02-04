Malawi’s ex-president loses son to Covid-19

Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has lost her son Geoffrey Kachale Banda to Covid-19.

Kachale Banda died yesterday at Bingu National Stadium Covid-19 field hospital in Lilongwe.

“Death has been confirmed of Mr. Geoffrey Kachale Banda who has left this world to be with the Lord,” Mrs Banda’s special assistant Arnold Mnelemba said.

Burial of late Kachale Banda will take place today at around noon at Area 18 cemetery, Lilongwe. According to Mnelemba, all Covid19 guidelines and protocol will be followed.

Last week, Banda also lost her brother in-law Elis Kumpukwe who was also a senior member of Banda’s People’s Party.

Malawi has recorded 25,449 Coronavirus cases including 761 deaths. Of these cases, 1,964 are imported infections and 23,475 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 9,814 cases have now recovered.