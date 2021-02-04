Coronavirus: 546 new cases, 35 deaths recorded

Malawi on Wednesday recorded 546 new COVID-19 cases, 296 new recoveries and 35 new deaths.

Of the new case 542 are locally transmitted and they include 188 from Lilongwe, 153 from Blantyre, 100 from Mzimba North, 19 from Karonga and 11 from Dowa.

Four of the new cases are imported and three of these are new arrivals at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa while one was identified at Mwanza border.

Out of the 35 new COVID-19 deaths, 18 are from Blantyre, five from Lilongwe, three from

Kasungu and two each from Mzimba South and Dowa.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 25,449 cases including 761 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.99%). Of these cases, 1,964 are imported infections and 23,475 are locally transmitted.

A total of 9,814 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,664.

In the past 24 hours, 59 cases were admitted while 26 were discharged from various treatment centers. Currently, a total of 260 active cases are admitted. There 78 admitted patients in Lilongwe, 76 in Blantyre, 20 in Mzimba North and 12 in Zomba.

Malawi has conducted 154,324 tests since the pandemic started.