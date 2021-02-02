Met warns of floods in Northern Region

Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says people in flood prone areas in Rumphi, Karonga and Nkhata Bay should watch out for flash floods between tonight and tomorrow.

In a weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow 3rd February, the department said Northern Areas (all areas in the north except lakeshore) will be cloudy with rain associated with thunderstorms tonight and during early morning. There will be rain with thunderstorms during the day,

In lakeshore areas (Salima, Nkhotakota, Nkhata bay, Likoma, Karonga, Mangochi), there will locally heavy rain with thunderstorms tonight and during early morning. It will be Hot with thunderstorms associated with rain during the day.

In Shire Valley (areas along Shire River and around Lake Chiuta and Chilwa), it will be cloudy with thunderstorms with rain tonight and during early morning but hot with thunderstorms with rain during the day.

Southern highlands (Shire highlands, Kirk Range up to Dedza) and while Central areas (Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dowa, Kasungu and part of Mzimba District) will also have thunderstorms with rain tonight and during early morning.