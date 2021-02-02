Coronavirus: Malawi records 573 new recoveries

Malawi has today registered 538 new COVID-19 cases, 573 new recoveries and 14 new deaths.

All new cases are locally transmitted and include 166 from Mzimba North, 142 from Blantyre, 101 from Lilongwe, 16 from Dowa, 11 each from Dedza, and Mulanje, 10 each from Mangochi and Mzimba South, eight each from Machinga and Mchinji, seven each from Chiradzulu, Kasungu, and Phalombe and six each from Karonga and Ntcheu, four each from Chitipa and Nsanje.

In the past 24 hours, 14 new COVID-19 deaths have been registered. These include five from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre, and one each from Mzimba North, Mzimba South, Neno, Rumphi, Dedza, Kasungu, and Mwanza Districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 24,903 cases including 726 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.9%). Of these cases, 1,960 are imported infections and 22,943 are locally transmitted.

A total of 9,518 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,449.

In the past 24 hours, 46 cases were admitted while 45 were discharged from the hospital. Currently, a total of 259 active cases are admitted. They include 83 in Blantyre, 80 in Lilongwe, 15 in Mzimba North, nine in Dowa, seven each in Zomba and Kasungu and seven each in Karonga and Mchinji.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,221 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 906 tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 24.2%. Cumulatively, 147,900 tests have been conducted in the country so far.