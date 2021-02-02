Angola: Shooting spree by security forces kills at least 10 protesters

Angolan security forces have shot and killed more than 10 protesters since 30 January, rights group Amnesty International says.

The killings have been happening in the mining town of Cafunfo, Cuango municipality, Lunda Norte province, Amnesty International and, said:

“Amnesty International can today confirm that since 30 January, Angolan security forces have killed at least 10 people, as authorities continue to hunt down peaceful protesters whose only ‘crime’ has been to speak out against deplorable living conditions,” said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa.

Executive Director of Angolan Non-Governmental Organization (OMUNGA) João Malavindele said the exact number of those killed is not known as most protesters are still missing.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that a higher number of activists remain unaccounted for, and that some bodies may have been dumped in Cuango river in the past two days hours.

“A video circulating on social media filmed on 30 January morning local time shows several bodies on the ground, as one police officer kicks and steps on the head of a severely wounded victim,” said Malavindele.

OMUNGA has since called on authorities in Angola to ensure that victims and their families are granted access to justice and effective remedies.

“Angolan authorities must launch a prompt, thorough, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into the killings and bring suspected perpetrators to justice in fair trials that meet international standards. Victims and their families must be granted access to justice and effective remedies,” said the organisation in a joint statement with Amnesty.

Amnesty International and OMUNGA have been exposing the use of excessive, abusive and even lethal force by the Angolan security forces to deal with infringements of COVID-19 public health measures and peaceful demonstrations since 2020. The two organisations recorded 11 killings in 2020 by the security forces.