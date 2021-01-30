UNICEF hands over motorcycles and medical supplies worth K320 million

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) on Friday handed over to the Ministry of Health 20 motorcycles and medical supplies which will be used by health workers to provide assistance to people in hard to reach areas.

Speaking when he presented the motorcycles and medical supplies, UNICEF Malawi Representative Rudolf Schwenk pledged to continue working hand in hand with government and other partners to mobilize resources and technical support to sustain and build a healthy Malawi for every child.

“We have procured the supplies with the support of Gavi, the vaccine alliance and Rockefeller foundation. We are together helping health workers to save the lives of thousands of children from the burden of common childhood disease,” he said.

Schwenk added that communities are central to improve overall strengthening of health systems and improve health outcomes to all children.

“UNICEF has supported community intervention to improve child health for many years. community based interventions include immunization treatment of malaria, pneumonia, diarrhea and other childhood illnesses, nutrition services, maternal and newborn health,” he outlined.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda, pointed out that 84 percent of the population in the country live in rural areas and 24 percent of them are not living with eight kilometres of a health facility.

The Minister thanked UNICEF for continued support to the health sector saying it has made significant contribution towards key priorities to support the attainment of community health vision of improving the livelihoods of people in the country.

She said UNICEF has provided various support in the implementation of integrated Community Health services delivery Model initiative in Kasungu and Mangochi districts.

“UNICEF has procured 20 motorcycles, 3200 backpacks and other essential health commodities including drugs to support village clinics. These motorcycles will be provided to Senior Health Surveillance Assistants and health facilities in-charges in Kasungu and Mangochi,” Chiponda explained.

She urged officials at district level to ensure that the items are used for the intended purposes for the benefit of the people in the hard to reach areas.

Source: MANA