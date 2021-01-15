Malawi yet to get Covid-19 vaccine – Phuka

Chairperson of the Presidential taskforce on Covid19 Dr John Phuka has expressed concern that some people are causing panic by lying that Ministry of Health officials are going in schools to distribute vaccines to learners, saying Malawi currently doesn’t have Covid-19 vaccines and it is unnecessary to cause such panics.

Phuka was speaking yesterday during a news conference in Lilongwe where Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said 11 out of 34 education districts under her ministry have been hit by the pandemic.

NyaLonje revealed that a total number of 136 at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School have tested positive and Kaseye Community Secondary School in Chitipa comes second with 6 students tested positive.

The minister also said that in higher education public and private institutions, 7 lecturers and 18 students, and out of 7 lectures 3 have passed on.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako reminded Malawians to strictly comply with all preventive measures as issued by the ministry of health.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has approved indemnity agreement for Covid-19 vaccines introduction in Malawi as requested by the treasury.

Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo said the vaccines will target 20% of Malawi’s population.