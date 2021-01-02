Man killed in Dowa after being caught having sex with another man’s wife

A 24-year-old man in Dowa has been killed after being caught red handed having sexual intercourse with another man’s wife.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Yakonia Weston James from Goma Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa whereas the suspect is Andrew Makanjira aged 45 from Mbalame 1 Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula, both from Dowa District.

M’bumpha said that on Monday this week, the deceased (Yakonia Weston James) left home with his two brothers to attend a funeral ceremony at Dowa Turn Off.

He added that on his way from the funeral ceremony, James dropped from motor vehicle he was travelling in with his brothers saying he wanted to see his friend Gondwe at Nyalubwe Village.

“It was on Tuesday this week, when one of Yakonia Weston James’ brother, Jephter Saona and other relatives were surprised that their relative did not report back home,” the police publicist said.

The relatives checked with Gondwe but he told them he had not met Yakonia Weston James.

The relatives reported the matter of a missing person at Mtengowanthenga Police Unit.

On Wednesday this week, a report was received that an unknown person had been found dead in a stream at Kanjondo Village.

When Yakonia Weston James’ brother went to check on the unknown person, he identified him to be his brother (Yakonia Weston James).

The matter was reported to Dzaleka Police Unit and in company with a medical officer, the scene was visited and confirmed that he died due to hemorrhage secondary to multiple head injuries.

Following the incident, police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the suspect, Andrew Makanjira, and upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to have killed Yakonia Weston James alleging that he found the deceased and his wife having sexual intercourse at Kanjondo Stream Drift.

The suspect’s wife also admitted to have been caught red handed having sexual intercourse with the deceased.

The suspect’s wife was assaulted and was treated at Dowa District Hospital.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.