Chakwera urges unity in fight against rape of women and girls

President Chakwera has called on people in the country to work together to end gender based violence and rape of women and girls.

Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday at United Nations (UN) 75 National dialogue which was conducted at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

He explained that everyone should join hands with different stakeholders in ending gender based violence.

“We are forming a taskforce to address capacity gap in enforcement of laws against gender based violence. November 25 is UN day for the elimination of violence against women which marks the start of 16 days activism I want every Malawian to participate,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to making courts more functional and financially independent in order to promote human rights and ensure delivery of justice.

The Malawi leader hailed the dialogue saying it has been instrumental in hearing directly from Malawians on the future they want.

He noted that through working together the country can make strides in development.

The president said there is need to work together with other countries in areas like health care systems, internal security, information, communication and Technology Management System cooperation for betterment of the country.

In her remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres said that Malawi and United Nations should continue working together in many areas that will develop and change the country.

Torres added that UN is committed to support Malawi in ending child marriages and emphasized that investing in human capital is always a good initiative to the nation.

Other UN75 National Dialogue delegates including Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed attended the meeting virtually.