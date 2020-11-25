9-year-old boy commits suicide in Chitipa

A 9-year-old boy hanged himself on Monday at Model village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa after his mother told him to wear clean clothes.

The boy has been identified as Given Kwenje of Kalazi village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

Chitipa Police publicist Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka said the incident occurred on November 23, 2020 at 1300 hours.

Simwaka further said that the boy was staying with his parents at Model village and was learning at Nachiwe primary school in standard four.

“On this fateful day, he was supposed to go to school at 13:30 hours. Before he could leave for school, misunderstanding arose with his biological mother on the issue of dressing. He was then advised to change the dirty clothes and put on clean ones when going to school,” said Simwaka.

This did not go down well with him and he ended up hanging himself under the door frame of the boys quarter.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.