Three arrested for murder, theft

Police in Lilongwe have arrested three men on suspicion that they killed a 29-year-old security guard and stole building materials worth K3.5 million.

Lilongwe Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho said the three are identified Victor Yohane, Thembako Mwanyali and Emmanuel Robert.

He added that the suspects were arrested on Sunday after killing 29-year-old Thomas Kamodzi on 14 November this year.

“The trio, and five others who are at large, went to Kamodzi’s workplace at ADLA Construction near Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“The gang strangled Kamodzi to death and went away with pieces of scaffolds,” said Kachikho.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects who were found selling the materials at Lilongwe Flea Market. Eighty-one (81) pieces of scaffolds were also recovered during the Sunday arrest.

The suspects have since been charged with murder.

Yohane, 32, comes from Chauma Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Tsangano in Ntcheu; Mwanyali is from Gilayi Village, T/A Pemba in Dedza while Robert hails from Kandiuze Village, T/A Kalumba in Lilongwe.