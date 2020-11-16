State house abandons weekly briefings

State House has announced that the weekly briefings that were initiated in September will no longer feature from January 2021.

At a weekly briefing in Lilongwe, the director of communications for state house Sean Kampondeni announced a hiatus of the briefings from December 2020.

“From December, the weekly briefing will go for a three week break,” said Kampondeni.

Upon return in 2021, the briefings will also stop running as a weekly schedule. Instead, they will be running on a fortnightly schedule.

“It will be ministry heads presenting on progress from their ministries at those briefings,” he said.

As a break from routine where State House has had to react to issues, the Chakwera led government introduced US style press interface on a weekly basis.

In recent days, however, they appeared to not feature in social media debates.