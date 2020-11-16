Chakwera snubs Bushiri

State House says President Lazarus Chakwera will not grant favours to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and will not meet anybody in relation to the case of the money laundering suspect who fled South Africa last week.

Chakwera’s executive assistant Sean Kampondeni made the remarks at the weekly press briefing held on this morning at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Bushiri on Saturday held a press briefing saying he had fled South Africa to seek the Malawi Government’s intervention over the trial he is facing in South Africa. He asked the Malawi government to intervene for his safety.

But Kampondeni said Chakwera will not be involved in the issue concerning Bushiri’s presence in Malawi because it is the domain of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

“President Lazarus Chakwera will not be involved because it has nothing to do with his, will not hold a meeting with anybody on the issue and will not grant any favours because it is not his domain to grant favours and he will not issue directives. President Chakwera will let law enforcers do their job in accordance with the law,” he said.

Kampondeni noted that the South African Government has started the process of extraditing Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri but said State House has no answers on what the law enforcement will do about the extradition request and the presence of Bushiri in Malawi.

Bushiri and wife Mary were on bail in South Africa where they are being accused of laundering about K6 billion.

Meanwhile, following the susepcts’ escape to Malawi, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has issued warrants of arrests for Bushiri and wife Mary and the court has also revoked bail for the two.