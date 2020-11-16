Chakwera off to Peter Mutharika’s resting home

President Lazarus Chakwera has, since Sunday, been sharing the same residential district with former President Peter Mutharika.

According to director of communications at the State House, Sean Kampondeni, Chakwera went to Mangochi on Sunday. This was after he presided over Founder’s Day at Kamuzu Academy on Saturday.

Kampondeni said that Chakwera had went to the Presidential resort at Chikoko Bay in the Lake District resort of Mangochi. It is in Mangochi where Mutharika is currently living after being booted out of power in June 2021.

While the relationship between Chakwera and Mutharika is not clear as the former president has not been seen at any event hosted by the current President, Mutharika hinted that he tried to communicate with Chakwera but he got no response. This casts doubt on the possibility that the two will meet even if they are living in the same district, at least for the three days that President Chakwera is in Mangochi.