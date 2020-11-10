State House calls for patience on Tonse Administration projects

State House says the Tonse Alliance administration will initiate several projects including an international airport in Mzuzu but there is need for patience from Malawians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mzuzu on Monday, presidential press secretary Brian Banda said President Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance are committed to implementing projects which they promised.

“Some will be done within three years, others will be done within five years, so as we said right from the beginning, let’s be patient. These things will be done,” said Banda.

He added that the national budget which the government is using at the moment is a consumption budget but the government will mobilise funds for big projects even though the Coronavirus has affected resource mobilization and revenue collection.

Projects which Banda mentioned include construction of the Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu.

“The President talked about a mini capital hill so that the President and ministers can have offices in Northern Region.

“The President also talked about a brand new campus for Mzuzu University which will increase intake and diversification of facilities. He also mentioned of building Inkosi M’mbelwa University which replaces the failed Mombera University,” said Banda.

Banda also mentioned construction of Likoma Jetty; eco-tourism package that will link Chintheche, NkhataBay and Likoma; and a railway line from Salima to Mbeya.

He added that the Chakwera administration will also complete projects which were started by the Democratic Progressive Party administration.