Voter turnout in Karonga impresses NICE

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) says it is impressed with the voter turnout in Karonga Central Constituency where five candidates are contesting to replace Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda who passed on a few months ago.

As early as 05:30am, there were long queues at Mwenilondo, Lupembe, Lughali and Mlare Polling centres waiting for their turns to cast a vote.

NICE Public Trust regional civic education officer Vincent Kalawa, the turnout is good and encouraging.

“We are impressed with the turnout,” Kalawa said.

Karonga Central constituents are expected to elect one candidate out of the five candidates.

The five are; Leonard Mwalwanda of MCP, Ernest Mwalughali of DPP, UTM Party Frank Mwenifumbo, independent candidate MaryFlorence Nthakomwa and Mbakuwaku Movement for Development Nellie Sichali.

The independent candidate Nthakomwa cast her vote at 06:30am while UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo voted at 09:45am at Mwenilondo polling centre.

About 16, 180 are expected to vote today to elect the august house representative in a closely contested election. Voting will close at 6pm this evening.