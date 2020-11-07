Activists demand stiff punishment for rapists

Women in Mzuzu took to the streets on Saturday demanding stiff punishment for child sex offenders and other rapists.

The women under Association of Women in Media (AWOME) held demonstration against demonstrations in Mzuzu against rape and harassment of women and girls.

“As women in media we empathise with our fellow women and girls who are most victims of sexual violence, rape and defilement. As Journalists we have written about this what we want now is action, we have petitioned the Ministry of Gender because it is the line ministry in policy formulation as we are demanding a policy review. What we want are stiffer penalties for sexual violence perpetrators we feel 14 years is not enough,” said Mkandawire.

Receiving the petition was Mzuzu city council CEO Gomezgani Nyasulu who said the petition will be delivered to the Gender Ministry.

“As a council we already have a system in place on the issue of gender based violence. we have within our establishment a directorate responsible for social welfare issues should people encounter such challenges they are supposed to come and report to us as a council then we will channel to appropriate relevant,” said Nyasulu.

In her remarks, Grace Mtawali representing Women Lawyers Association said the number of defilement cases are rising and there is need for legal review.

In Mzuzu, four rape cases were reported over the past week and one of the victims was admitted at Mzuzu central hospital as she required medical operation.