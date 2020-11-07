YAS wants ACB to issue stop order against Salima-Lilongwe water project

Youth and Society (YAS) has asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to issue a stop order against the K227 billion Salima-Lilongwe water project which was awarded to Khato Civils.

YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka made the remarks during a press briefing held in Mzuzu.

Kajoloweka said there are suspicions over negotiations between Malawi Government and Khato Civils which have revived the project.

According to Kajoloweka, details around the negotiation remain unknown and secret which raises suspicions.

“We have been told that Khato and Government agreed to cut the cost of this project and we want to know what’s behind the renegotiation.

“We are demanding the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate this project because we are suspicious of all undertakings that have been happening between Government and Khato civil engineering from the beginning of this project and also to pay attention to this renegotiation that is taking place, we believe there is serious corruption on this project that needs to be exposed, so we are asking ACB to issue a stop order until all allegations are cleared,” said Kajoloweka.

The project which is aimed to tap water from Lake Malawi in Salima to Lilongwe was initiated by the Democratic Progressive Party administration.

The Tonse Alliance renegotiated the contract and K73 billion was recently cut from the initial amount of about K300 billion, which led to calls for government to cancel the contract.