Man arrested over murder of two-year-old child

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Blantyre over the murder of a two-year-old girl.

The man has been identified as Yuladi Sacranie and was arrested by Police at Machinjiri township in the city.

Ndirande Police Public Relations Officer, Maxwell Jailos, said the murder happened on 20 October 2020 at Mpinga Village in Machinjiri.

The girl’s mother reported to South Lunzu Police that her child was missing.

Later, the girl’s body was found wrapped in a sack under a bridge near the compound of the complainant.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect Sacranie was with the girl at the time she had gone missing.

Sacranie reportedly told the child that he would buy her sweets before taking her away.

The suspect will likely be charged for murder.