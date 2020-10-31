Chilima takes over social media with mindset change

Vice President Saulos Chilima has been trending on social media following his mindset change public lecture on Friday night.

During the lecture at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Chilima talked about behaviors, habits and attitudes which Malawians need to leave behind if the country is to develop.

Various people including President Lazarus Chakwera, some cabinet ministers, diplomats and members of the general public attended the event on Friday.

The lecture also attracted a lot of interest on social media with Malawians mentioning attitudes and behaviors that also need to change.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani said such issues include the attitude which some have that the political leader they like is always right; the feeling among political supporters that anyone who criticizes their party is an enemy; and the obsession with English football.

“A brilliant public lecture by the Vice President last night. Mindset change is key if we are to progress. Go to the places where men gather to relax on weekends. What talk fills their day? Who is sleeping with whom, who is driving what car, which English team won last night, very few big ideas. The Vice President said we need to have big ideas – that’s how Singapore developed,” said Kenani.

Facebook user Rhodrick Junaid Kalumpha decried the tendency where people serve themselves a plateful of food but only eat a few mouthfuls and bin the rest.

Allan Mandindi Banda said: “As #MindsetChange is still trending. My advice to young Malawians. Do something no one is doing and be flexible to jump into a next venture if people starts to follow you. Take time to engage the brain and see what challenge can you solve with a better solution that can make you money. #BeCreative #BeFlexible. Malawi as a developing country presents alot of opportunities because alot of areas are untapped.”

While James Zinyama-Phiri said: “Praying that leadership at all levels (Government, Religion, Civil Society, Traditional) will internalize and model these ideals into their behavioral morals for Malawi is a society that mostly looks up to the leadership. Therefore, it is important that the leaders, as opinion leaders and cultural custodians should influence change by discouraging the “bwana/madala/madam syndrome” that has reduced our nation to absolute poverty. Hope there will be more of such occasions! There is hope for our beloved Country!”