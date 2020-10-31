CRFA rejects Mwenda

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Vice President James Mwenda has failed to get a nomination in his quest to contest for the position of Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Chairperson at the CRFA’s Elective General Assembly next month.

Mwenda, who lost to Walter Nyamilandu 23-13 in Mangochi during last year’s Fam presidential election, challenged the incumbent CRFA Chairperson Austin Ajawa but this dream has also hit a snag following the snub by all the nine districts affiliated to the region.

According to a statement signed and released by FAM through General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda, all the nine districts have endorsed Ajawa for the position of chairperson.

“This letter serves to confirm receipt of nominations from Central Region Football Association for the forthcoming Elective General Assembly. As provided for in the Statutes, the CRFA members have the right to nominate candidates for positions on Executive.

“The nominations received have been made by the following Districts Committees; Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntchisi, Dedza, Salima, Ntcheu, Kasungu, Dowa and Nkhotakota,” reads part of the statement.

Mwenda wanted to bounce back to football through the regional body, with some suggesting that he was still interested in competing again for the FAM Presidency in 2024.

Mwenda once served as an Executive member for four years and General Secretary for six years between 2008 and 2009 for the CRFA. He also championed the formation of district committees.

Apart from Ajawa, Vice General Secretary Bernard Harawa, Vice General Secretary Antonio Manda and Vice Treasure Bwanali Missi will all go unopposed while Charles Seleman, Mwela Gondwe, Pyson Likagwa and Mike Tembo will go head to head for the position of Treasure.

On the Vice Chairman’s position, Goodal Chinjoka will battle it out against Simeon Lijeje, with Joseph Kamanga, Wales Kazonde, Esther Chirwa, Kondwani Kandiado, Wistone Katendema, Kampila, Felix Kholowa and Charles Chimanjamanja vying for the Executive Member’s position.

The polls will be held on 14th November in Salima.