Chimwendo says Tonse Govt addressing Prison officers’ grievances

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda on Tuesday toured Thyolo Prison where he told prison warders that the Tonse Alliance government is addressing their challenges.

Banda noted that prison officers require much attention and recognition saying they do a great job.

“I came here to motivate them, for these officers are not normally seen out there but they are dedicating and working very hard. These are civil servants too that must be motivated either by looking at their needs and at the same time solving together with them the challenges they are facing on daily basis. The job they are doing indeed demands such type of motivation.

“So I came to talk to them, thank them for the good job they are doing and at the same time telling them how this Tonse government is addressing their challenges,” said Banda.

He further said that accommodation for the prison officers is a big issue saying many officers are renting houses.

“There are many officers here in Thyolo who are not accommodating on government houses. And also issue of mobility, as the whole Thyolo has only one vehicle for operations, the same vehicle for administrations as well as getting prisoners all over. These are the challenges they are facing.

“Again they have got human resource issues including promotions as some of them stay on the same position over 25 years without even getting promoted. All these will be solved,”

said Banda.

In her remarks, Thyolo prison Officer In-Charge Mary Mbonekela who is also the Superintendent of prisons hailed the minister for his visit.

“We are very thankful for the coming of honourable minister today for he has heard our concerns and we hope he will take the grievances to the intended office,” said

Mbonekera.

The minister also toured Thyolo police station to encourage police officers on various issues in as far as security is

concerned.