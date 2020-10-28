Seven arrested over theft of motor vehicles

Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit in Lilongwe has arrested seven suspect accused of hijacking and stealing motor vehicles from taxi drivers operating in some parts of the central region.

Central Region Police spokesperson Inspector Alfred Chimthere told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that the over past months, there have been a spate of car robberies within the city.

Last week, the Anti-motor vehicle theft team in Lilongwe led by detective Superintendent Christopher Mwamande invaded Areas 36 and 23 and went as far as Dedza district in pursuit of motor vehicle suspects.

“They managed to recover six motor vehicles and several other motor engines and spare parts,” he said.

The recovered motor vehicles include a Toyota Passo, Mazda Demio, Suzuki Every Van, Nissan Clipper, Toyota Sienta and Daihatsu Mira.

The Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit also recovered a motorcycle from the house of one of the suspects which has been identified by the owner.

In addition, they also recovered some dismantled engines of a Daihatsu Move and Mira, Toyota Pixies Epoch and two Toyota Sientas.

The police publicist disclosed that some of the culprits appeared in court on Monday this week and others will also appear in court soon to answer a case of robbery involving motor vehicles.

The suspects include Rueben Kachule Banda, 31, from Kadete Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Ganya, Brian Mussa, 24, Molosoni Village, TA Ganya, and Chikondi Jimu, 28, from Peter Village, TA Makwangwala, all from Ntcheu district.

Others are Innocent Dzombe, 24, from Chimwayi Village, TA Kuntumanje in Zomba, Mayeso Kefasi, 30, from Punda village, TA Kaphuka, Kelvin Kabula, 24 from Kapesi, TA Kasumbu all from Dedza district and Hassan George Goba, 31, from Chiuzira Village, TA Tsabango in Lilongwe.