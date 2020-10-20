I am not corrupt – Mkaka

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eisenhower Mkaka has rejected claims that he benefitted from corrupt activities, saying he has never received a single kwacha through corruption.

Mkaka made the remarks in a Facebook post today in response to rumours that he bought a brand new Mercedes Benz at K72 million out of proceeds of corruption.

According to Mkaka, it is true that he has bought a Mercedes Benz, but it is second hand and not brand new.

“I bought it for GBP45,000, which roughly translates to K45 million (all costs inclusive), and not K72 million as alleged,” he said.

The minister further revealed that he ordered the car on 05 July, three days before becoming minister, and on 14 July he wrote the Malawi Revenue Authority to ask for duty-free clearance.

“I declared this car together with all my other assets, to the Office of the Director of Public Officers’ Declarations,” he said.

On sources of income, Mkaka said he has been working as a Member of Parliament for a year and in June this year, he also received compensation from his former employers, the First Merchant Bank, after winning a court case over unfair dismissal.

He added that he has been carrying out a business of agricultural commodities with his wife for years. He said these sources of income made it possible for him to afford to buy the car.

“I have never received a single kwacha through corruption from anyone. Anybody with evidence of my corrupt dealings, if any, is free to lodge a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau or the Malawi Police Service. I welcome any investigations at any time. I am not corrupt and never will be, and I want to assure all Malawians of goodwill that I will never let them down in any way,” said Mkaka.