Property grabbing on the rise in Phalombe

The Judiciary has expressed worry over the rise in cases of grabbing deceased’s property including houses in Phalombe district.

This was revealed during an orientation on Wills and Inheritance laws for some of the beneficiaries of 190 houses being constructed by Habitat for Humanity Malawi in the district.

One of persons present at the event Magistrate Damson Banda commended the organization for organizing the training saying it is an eye-opener as cases of property grabbing are rampant in the district.

“These beneficiaries will now be aware of their rights and what they can do to secure their properties including houses which this organization is constructing for them.

“I am sure that we won’t hear anymore about properties being grabbed since now they have knowledge of how to safeguard their houses,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries Agnes Mukoke who hails from Mwaliwa Village in traditional authority Nkhulambe said the training has equipped them with the knowledge of how she will protect her plot.

Mukoke has since thanked Habitat for Humanity Malawi for providing her with a house since the previous one was destroyed by Cyclone Idai which hit the country last year.

In his remarks, Steven Makombe who is the project coordinator for the organization said the training was organized with the aim of reducing chaos when people are battling for the deceased estate.

“We know some instances where if one partners dies in a family, people come and fight for the house, so that’s why we are here orienting them on what laws say on inheritance so as to run from such incidents,” said Makombe.

Habitat for Humanity in Malawi under UNDP-HFHM Partnership for inclusive disaster recovery project is expected to construct 380 houses in two districts, Phalombe and Zomba, by 2021.