Scorchers start training

The Malawi National Women’s Senior Team have today started training in preparation for the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship to be held in South Africa next month.

Out of the 33 local players that were called into camp, 31 have reported for duties. Skippers’ goalkeeper Memory Banda has excused herself as she is committed at her workplace while defender Fatsireni Kazembe is sick.

Speaking after their first training session on Friday coach McNelbert Kazuwa said though the girls are not fully fit, he was impressed with their commitment.

“Being the first day, we have noted that most of the girls are not fit as they have stayed for so long without playing football. But their performance is giving hope that they will gradually pick up.

“For the time being, we are going to concentrate on the players’ physical fitness, individual performances as well as their technical approach to the game before we engage them in full game scenarios,” said Kazuwa.

The 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship will be held in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, between 3-14 November and 10 countries have so far confirmed their participation in this year’s regional tournament.

Source: FAM